NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dedicated to serving and protecting.

A Dickson Officer was off-duty but didn't hesitate to step in and assist in an emergency delivery.

As a mother was about to give birth, the hero was at the right place at the right time—just in time to deliver a precious newborn.

That’s what makes officer Dyllon Larson today’s My Hero.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.