Gigi Sutton honored as 'My Hero' for her kindness and generosity towards others

She lives out Matthew 25 through her kindness, generosity and constant care for others. From surprise treats to stepping in wherever needed, she’s a true blessing to the Ezell-Harding family.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She lives out Matthew 25 through her kindness, generosity and constant care for others. From surprise treats to stepping in wherever needed, she’s a true blessing to the Ezell-Harding family.

That’s what makes Yvetta Sutton, lovingly known as Gigi, this week’s My Hero.

they will be making a $250 donation to GiGi's choice of charity, which is Ezell-Harding Christian School.
