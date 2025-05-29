Gigi Sutton honored as 'My Hero' for her kindness and generosity towards others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She lives out Matthew 25 through her kindness, generosity and constant care for others. From surprise treats to stepping in wherever needed, she’s a true blessing to the Ezell-Harding family.

That’s what makes Yvetta Sutton, lovingly known as Gigi, this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law , they will be making a $250 donation to GiGi's choice of charity, which is Ezell-Harding Christian School.

A BIG Thank You to NewsChannel 5 Nashville Photojournalist Dan Blommel for putting MY HERO together.

