Granny Ruth: The heartbeat of White Bluff

The heartbeat of White Bluff, Tennessee, can be identified as Ruth Williams—better known as Granny Ruth.
In a world where family often means bloodlines, she shows her community that it's more about the love you give. This week, Granny Ruth is the hero we all need.

In a world where family often means bloodlines, she shows her community that it’s more about the love you give. This week, Granny Ruth is the hero we all need.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will be donating $250 Ruth's charity of choice, Kinsman Redeemer Homeless Ministry.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.

