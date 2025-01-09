Granny Ruth: The heartbeat of White Bluff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The heartbeat of White Bluff, Tennessee, can be identified as Ruth Williams—better known as Granny Ruth.

In a world where family often means bloodlines, she shows her community that it’s more about the love you give. This week, Granny Ruth is the hero we all need.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will be donating $250 Ruth's charity of choice, Kinsman Redeemer Homeless Ministry.

