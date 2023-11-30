Hendersonville woman says she'd be lost without Cafe 393 owner

"I'd be lost without her" That's how Karen Seibers of Hendersonville describes her friend and boss in today's My Hero.

Karen wrote me to tell me about Tanya McPhearson who runs Cafe 393 on Main Street in town. Karen says every year Tanya gives up Thanksgiving with her family to provide food for people who don't have any where to get a hot meal.

This year they fed 300. And beyond that, Karen says she's changed her life.

"She saved me. That's the only thing I can say. she saved me," Seibers said. "Because if it weren't for her I wouldn't have tried sobriety for as long as I have and stayed on the straight and narrow for as long as i have two years."

She added that something about McPhearson makes her want to be a better person and to do better.

