My Hero: A pastor with a passion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — His motto is "just do the right thing." In today's My Hero, we honor Springfield Pastor and Sheriff's deputy, Quinton H. Yates Senior.

Yates daughter, Yolanda Wright wrote to me about her dad who has served as pastor for 38 years at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and 20 years with the Robertson County SO.

He just received the Sheriff’s Inspiring Leadership Award. She says he will go the last mile for anyone, even strangers.

"I nominated him because as a person he has the biggest heart he always puts everybody before himself no matter what the situation is," she said. "There are several times where there have been people in need whether food, clothes or shelter, he always goes above and beyond to help those people get what they need to continue with their lives."

Thank you Pastor Yates! Your daughter says you never ask for anything in return.

Bart Durham Injury Law will be giving $250 to a non-profit chosen by our heroes each week. Mr. Yates has decided to have her donation go to Cho-Zen, a group that provides enrichment opportunities for youth.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.