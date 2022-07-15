My Hero: Barry Newberry

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you ask anyone in Lafayette, Tennessee who Barry Newberry is, you might hear him described as a knight in shining armor. But instead of a horse, he's bought a box truck and delivers everything from food to furniture to anyone in need.

Newberry was nominated for "My Hero" by his longtime friend Vic Donoho.

Donoho says that Newberry's experience as a volunteer firefighter and a witness to the devastation for families who'd lost everything in a fire inspired him to start a nonprofit called, "Stuff Helps."

Newberry delivers to families, to senior centers, daycares and anywhere it is needed. Donoho says he does it without pay or notoriety, just the kindness of his heart.

"Even if it takes away from his regular job as a towing company owner, Barry is always ready to rescue," Donoho said.