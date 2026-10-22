MY HERO: Bettye Burgess, A Life Rooted in Faith, Family, and Service

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) - Teaching Beyond The Classroom

MY HERO: Bettye Burgess

At 81, Nashville’s Bettye Burgess continues to inspire through her faith, joy, and love for others. The oldest of 13 children, Bettye quickly took on the responsibility of helping raise her younger siblings, developing a nurturing spirit that would shape her life and legacy.

For more than 50 years, Bettye has served at 15th Avenue Baptist Church and spent more than 30 years teaching English in Metro Nashville Public Schools. Yet among her many accomplishments, one of her greatest sources of pride is the family she raised: Martin, Francis, Matthew, and Tiffany.

Bettye’s story is a beautiful reminder that a legacy of faith and love can last for generations.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, Bettye’s charity of choice, the American Cancer Society, will receive a $250 donation.

Special thanks to NewsChannel 5 Nashville photojournalist Dan Blommel for filming and editing this week’s MY HERO.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.