MY HERO: Built on Faith

MY HERO David Gibson

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — He had a vision for something that didn’t exist yet.

No guarantees. No easy path. Just faith, courage, and a willingness to use what he had. That’s why David Gibson is this week’s MY HERO.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law , they will be making $250 donation to David's charity of choice, Deer Run Camps & Retreats.

A BIG Thank You to NewsChannel 5 Nashville Photojournalist Dan Blommel for shooting and editing MY HERO.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at MyHero@newschannel5.com.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.