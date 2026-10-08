MY HERO: Chuck Isaacs - One Headstone at a Time, He Keeps Their Stories Alive

FRANKLIN, TN. (WTVF) - ONE HEADSTONE AT A TIME, HE KEEPS THEIR STORIES ALIVE

MY HERO Chuck Isaacs

Long after someone is gone, there are still ways to show them care and respect.

For retired Franklin, TN, gentleman Chuck Isaacs, that has become a daily mission. Every day, he heads to local cemeteries, where he restores headstones that have been forgotten by time. Some have sunk into the ground, others are chipped or broken, and some have fallen over or become so worn that their names are nearly impossible to read.

Chuck carefully works to restore these markers and preserve the stories of the people buried beneath them.

His work has grown into a nonprofit, Historic City Cemeteries Preservation Group LLC, dedicated to preserving these final resting places and making sure the people who came before us are never forgotten.

Chuck was nominated as a MY HERO by his longtime friend, Lynn Smith, who says his dedication to this work is truly special.

Chuck says, "You die twice. Once when you are no longer here on Earth, and the second time when you are forgotten... and I don't want that to happen to these people."

He gives his time, his heart, and his hands to honoring people he may have never even known, one headstone at a time.

And sometimes, the most meaningful acts of kindness are done for people who can no longer say thank you.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law , they will be making $250 donation to Chuck Isaacs' charity of choice, Historic City Cemeteries Preservation Group LLC.

A BIG Thank You to NewsChannel 5 Nashville Photojournalist Dan Blommel for shooting and editing MY HERO.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.