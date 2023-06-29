My Hero: Crash saves the life of a Goodlettsville man

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kris Appleton woke up with a headache behind his right eye on May 24th, 2022. He'd been having them off and on, but never one this bad.

And he never missed work, but on this day he asked if he could come in a few hours late hoping rest and OTC meds would provide relief.

Later that day, even though the Goodlettsville man didn't feel much better, he got in the car and drove the 13-mile, two-lane Highway 76 in Robertson County to get to work. It was a dark and stormy night, so Kris didn't see the 400 lbs., black cow in the road.

He hit it.

The cow went into the air and came down on the driver's side roof.

"After seeing that car, I thought, there is no way he survived it," said Courtney Dusek who is Kris's fiance.

But miraculously, he did survive. Kris suffered injuries to his vertebrae, jaw and a concussion. But during his scans and evaluations, doctors found something else, a brain tumor. So while Kris was still recovering from his car wreck injuries, he also had to have brain surgery.

"Courtney put her life on hold to take care of me," Kris said "She had just started a job."

He nominated Courtney for My Hero because he says she didn't hesitate to help.

"I didn't do any more than any other loving partner would have done. That's just who I am," Courtney said.

Kris says Courtney spent about 8 months nursing him back to health. Doctors say his brain scans have all been good since the surgery and he says he has a new appreciation for life.

"I got closer to Courtney, got closer to my family, and whatever your religion, I've gotten closer to God. That sacrificial cow, changed my life."

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.