My Hero: Darron Johnson and Nikki McMillian braved the ice storm to care for neighbors

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During January’s deadly ice storm, Darron Johnson and Nikki McMillian of Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church in Goodlettsville checked on elderly residents without power, helped them find shelter, and delivered emergency supplies.

Their selfless actions made a real difference—making them this week’s MY HERO.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, $250 will be donated in Johnson and McMillian’s honor to their charity of choice, the Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministry.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.