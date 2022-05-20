my hero: debbie lacy

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Whitney Hopper from the Hopkinsville area nominated her aunt, Debbie Lacy, as her hero.

Hooper said Lacy took her in and adopted her when she was 3 years old.

"She went above and beyond and it was a strange situation where my mom couldn't raise me and she took it on, head-on," Hooper said. "[She] did everything a mother would do and she still does to this day. My kids are spoiled rotten. She is more of a grandmother than an aunt [because] it's a role she's always played."

Hooper is now 35 and has five kids.

"The best thing to do with my Aunt Debbie is to go shopping with her and have girls' time. I love her with all my heart and she's my superhero," said Hopper's daughter Haisley.

Lacy has retired from a doctor's office recently and is enjoying traveling and spending time with her family.