MY HERO: Elecxus Ellis - A Mission Brewing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, TN. (WTVF) - A MISSION BREWING IN ROBERTSON COUNTY

MY HERO: Elecxus Ellis

At just 25 years old, Elecxus Ellis is making a lasting impact in Springfield, Tennessee. As the founder and owner of Kofee Broz LLC, Ellis has created much more than a coffee shop.. She has created a place centered around opportunity, education, encouragement, and community.

A few years after opening her business, Ellis says she felt the Lord leading her to change her business model and focus on creating employment opportunities for students and adults with special needs. She immediately acted on that vision, posting on Facebook that she would hold interviews that Saturday. She expected a handful of people to attend, but 25 people showed up.

Today, Ellis has a waiting list of 75 individuals hoping for an opportunity to work.

Her commitment doesn't stop there. She provides free tutoring after hours, supports local schools and organizations, and has donated technology such as MacBooks and iPads to help students and community members.

Now, Ellis is taking her vision even further with the Kofee Broz Pathway Foundation, which will expand her efforts to provide free educational, workforce, technology, life-skills, and employment opportunities for children, youth, and adults with disabilities.

Through her faith, determination, and compassion, Ellis is showing what can happen when one person sees a need and chooses to do something about it. Her work continues to grow ... and so does the impact she is making throughout Springfield.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law , they will be making $250 donation to Elecxus Ellis' charity of choice, Kofee Broz Pathway Foundation.

A BIG Thank You to NewsChannel 5 Nashville Photojournalist Dan Blommel for shooting and editing MY HERO.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.