MY HERO: George Bradley, the Little Boy Who Chose to Give

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WTVF)- He Could’ve Bought a Toy. Instead, He Fed His Neighbors.

MY HERO George Bradley

At just four years old, most children are thinking about the next toy they want or what they might buy with a little extra money. But George Bradley of Springfield, Tennessee, had something else on his mind ... Helping others in his community.

George recently held a lemonade stand, raising $150. And rather than spending that money on himself, this little boy with a big heart chose to donate every dollar to The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, helping provide meals for people in need.

His generosity made a lasting impression on Carlos Lynch, director of The Master’s Table, who was deeply touched when George brought in the $150 check. Lynch knows firsthand how much a warm meal can mean to someone facing a difficult time. He volunteers at The Master’s Table every day while also working a full-time job, dedicating his time to making sure people in the community are cared for.

Every morning, The Master’s Table opens its doors to people from all walks of life, serving free, warm meals and offering something just as important: compassion, dignity, and the reassurance that no one is turned away.

Now, George is helping carry that mission forward in his own special way. At an age when many children are focused on what they can get, he’s already showing the joy of giving and what it means to love on your community.

Lynch nominated George as a MY HERO, believing this young boy’s selfless act deserved to be celebrated.

And hats off to George’s parents for raising a child who, at just four years old, is already reminding us all that you’re never too young to make a difference. He could have bought himself a toy, but instead, he chose to help feed others ,,, Proving that a big heart has no age limit.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, a $250 donation will be made to George’s charity of choice, The Master’s Table.

A BIG thank you to NewsChannel 5 Nashville photojournalist Dan Blommel for shooting and editing MY HERO.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.