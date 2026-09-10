MY HERO: John Hewitt , Losing His Vision, Not His Purpose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - JOHN HEWITT’S VISION MAY BE GONE, BUT HIS PURPOSE REMAINS

MY HERO - John Hewitt 09.10.26

After retirement, John Hewitt began volunteering at the Nashville Diaper Connection, helping provide diapers to families in need.

In 2025, John suddenly lost his vision... but he never lost his drive to help others.

That determination is what makes John this week’s “My Hero.”

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law , they will be making $250 donation to John's charity of choice, Nashville Diaper Connection.

A BIG Thank You to NewsChannel 5 Nashville Photojournalist Dan Blommel for shooting and editing MY HERO.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.