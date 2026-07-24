My Hero: July 23, 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn — A God-Given Vision Turned Into a Community Mission

In 2001, Michelle Odom says the Lord gave her a dream ... A vision to serve others and make a difference in her community. That dream became Angels on Duty, a faith-driven organization now serving neighbors across Stewart County.

What started with a small group has grown into a team of 70+ members working together to meet the needs of others through acts of kindness, compassion, and service.

From delivering Thanksgiving meals to seniors, supporting local food banks, and creating care baskets for those battling cancer, Angels on Duty continues to bring hope and encouragement to those who need it most. If a family experiences a house fire, the team steps in quickly (often within minutes) bringing essential items and support during one of life’s most difficult moments.

And let me tell you .. THEY ARE ALL SO PRECIOUS!!! During our visit, the group shared a potluck lunch... And the chicken salad, pimento cheese, and sparkling limeade were exactly what we needed to fuel up for the day!

Michelle’s message is simple: follow God’s calling, use your gifts, and serve others with a willing heart.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law , they will be making $250 donation to Michelle's charity of choice, Angels on Duty.

A BIG Thank You to NewsChannel 5 Photojournalist Dan Blommel for shooting and editing MY HERO.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.