MY HERO: Katelyn Steakley, From Tornado Relief To Student Support

COOKEVILLE, TN - FROM TORNADO RELIEF TO STUDENT SUPPORT

September 24, 2026: MY HERO Katelyn Steakley

Katelyn Steakley is making a difference for students and families across Putnam County through the Putnam Education Partnership.

After the 2020 tornadoes, Katelyn founded Cookeville Strong, helping connect people with lost belongings and vital resources like food and housing. That experience inspired her continued work addressing food insecurity and community needs.

Today, she supports programs like the Backpack Program, helps provide essential items to students, and works to remove barriers so every child has the opportunity to feel included and succeed.

Most recently, she helped lead a cookbook project featuring easy, healthy recipes for families who receive food from local pantries. Katelyn’s compassion and commitment to serving others make her this week's MY HERO.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law , they will be making $250 donation to Katelyn's charity of choice, Putnam Education Partnership.

A BIG Thank You to NewsChannel 5 Nashville Photojournalist Dan Blommel for shooting and editing MY HERO.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at MyHero@newschannel5.com.