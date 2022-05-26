Watch
NewsMy Hero

Actions

My Hero: Lisa Haynes

My Hero: Lisa Haynes
Jimmie Haynes
Lisa Haynes
My Hero: Lisa Haynes
Posted at 10:59 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 11:59:10-04

CUMBERLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The My Hero for May 10 is a mom of four from Cumberland City, Tennessee who is recovering after some serious health issues.

Lisa Haynes was nominated by her husband Jimmie.

He said despite having trouble walking or even talking, she still gets up early to make coffee and get their children to school. He said she tried with every ounce of her strength to keep their routine normal. Jimmie said the fact that she never gives up for her family and even on her bad days, she keeps fighting.

Thank you, Jimmie, for introducing us to Lisa!

Lisa, you are a miracle!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap