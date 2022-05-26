My Hero: Lisa Haynes

CUMBERLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The My Hero for May 10 is a mom of four from Cumberland City, Tennessee who is recovering after some serious health issues.

Lisa Haynes was nominated by her husband Jimmie.

He said despite having trouble walking or even talking, she still gets up early to make coffee and get their children to school. He said she tried with every ounce of her strength to keep their routine normal. Jimmie said the fact that she never gives up for her family and even on her bad days, she keeps fighting.

Thank you, Jimmie, for introducing us to Lisa!

Lisa, you are a miracle!