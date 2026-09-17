MY HERO: She Became the Help She Once Needed

COOKEVILLE, TN . (WTVF) —SHAQUAWANA WESTER BECAME THE HELP SHE ONCE NEEDED

September 17, 2026: MY HERO Shaquawana Wester (Open Door Upper Cumberland

For Shaquawana Wester, helping people has become more than something she does ... It’s become a way of life.

Across the Upper Cumberland, Wester has built a reputation as someone people can turn to when they don’t know where else to go. From helping young people find a path forward to making sure families have food, clothing and other basic necessities, she has spent years quietly showing up for others.

But behind the work is a story of her own... One shaped by struggle, loss and the kind of experiences that could have changed the course of her life.

Instead, Wester chose to turn those experiences into something different. She took the struggles she faced and used them to become the person she once needed someone to be for her.

Now, the impact of that choice can be seen not only in the people she has helped, but in the family who has watched her do it ... And often joins her along the way.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law , they will be making $250 donation to Shaquawana Wester's, charity of choice, Open Door Upper Cumberland.

A BIG Thank You to NewsChannel 5 Nashville Photojournalist Dan Blommel for shooting and editing MY HERO.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.