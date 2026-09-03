MY HERO: Shelter Dog Turned Hero

08.27.26 MY HERO Tristen the Dog

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — RESCUE DOG SAVES HIS OWNER’S LIFE... AGAIN AND AGAIN

This week's My Hero is someone you might not expect. When Tod Hodgkin and his family adopted Tristan from the Montgomery Animal Shelter, they thought they were just bringing home a new companion.

They had no idea Tristan would end up saving Tod’s life.

That’s why Tristan is this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law , they will be making $250 donation to Tristen’s charity of choice, Montgomery County Animal Care & Control.

A BIG Thank You to NewsChannel 5 Photojournalist Dan Blommel for shooting and editing MY HERO.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at MyHero@newschannel5.com

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.