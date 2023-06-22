My Hero: Springfield native, Jonathan Honea honors his late mother

"My momma was a very, very special person."

Springfield native, Jonathan Honea misses his mother Vickie every day. She died on December 4, 2019, after a routine surgery. Jonathan says the family was shocked.

"The night she died my whole world collided," he said.

Jonathan wanted to honor his mother as a "My Hero" because at her funeral, the grief was overwhelming and he couldn't speak about her. He says, that's a regret. So now, he wants everyone to know why she was so special to him.

Jonathan says that his mother had a rare bone disease that forced her to retire early from nursing. He says she poured her energy into raising him after she had him. Jonathan tells me he is high functioning autistic but has a number of medical issues too including inheriting his mother's bone disease.

He says she homeschooled him and worked every day on his eye contact and speech and social skills. Because of her he says he was able to graduate high school at Victory Academy. But during that time she also cared for her parents and accepted nine special needs foster children into her home too to make sure they had the assistance and love that she could share. He said the bone disease was painful for his mother to endure, but she always had a smile on her face despite it all.

"I still miss her every day, " Jonathan said. "I love her and miss her every day. I do not want her to come back to this world the way she was but I will see her again one day."

