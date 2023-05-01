My Hero: Tony Baker retires in style

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 1993, 29-year-old Tony Baker walked into Captain D's restaurant in Hermitage with his mother and wanted a job.

He also wanted a purpose. Jeff Carter was the manager at the time and had never hired an employee with developmental disabilities.

Fast forward, 30 years later, and Carter and Baker reunited at Baker's retirement party last month. "We hired Tony and it worked out and he became like a family member to all of us. He did just great!" Carter said.

But it wasn't just a party with a cake and decorations. The company made Tony, General Manager for the day.

He said his first order of business was to be nice to people and he wasn't going to boss anyone around. "You doing okay, Judy?" he said.

Tony took the time to visit with all the old friends and new ones who came to honor him on his last day. "How's your granddaughter doing?" he asked another friend. His manager, Jonathan Clayborn said, "It's his dedication."

He wants to get in and interact with every single person he meets.

"Tony has never met a stranger." Tony started out washing dishes, then took on other tasks, like cooking and cleaning, and greeting customers.

When I asked him what his favorite thing to do was at the store, he said, "To eat." He also has a quick sense of humor.

Tony is the Uncle of NewsChannel5's Talk of the Town Host, Heather Mathis.

She says that the entire family is proud of Tony's career and that he "Made everyone's day better at Captain D's." Clayborn also said, "He will give me memories I'll carry along with me. He's been the epitome of what we look for in an employee."