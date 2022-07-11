My Hero: Zeppelin Chilton

BYRDSTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — At 6 years old, Zeppelin Chilton can teach us all a little something about respecting our flag.

His mother caught a special moment when the Byrdstown boy was at a rodeo and stopped to take off his hat in honor of the National Anthem.

April Neff, a friend of the family, saw the picture on Facebook and shared it to honor Chilton as "My Hero."

"With so much negative in the world, here's a young boy, just 6 years old, doing something right. I just felt it needed to be shared." Neff said. "I love it when kids get noticed for doing the right thing when no one else is looking."

Zeppelin said he was proud to be nominated as a hero.

When asked about honoring the flag and anthem he said, "because it's the right thing to do for our country and our flag and our freedom."

Chilton hopes to be a national rodeo champion when he grows up.