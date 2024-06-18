Nashville mom describes her daughter as her miracle child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville mom, Bernita Roper describes her daughter Destine as her miracle child. Destine Moore is today's My Hero.Doctors told Bernita that Destine had a genetic disorder.

While pregnant Doctors told Bernita that Destine had a genetic disorder, Trysomy 18 and would most likely not survive after birth. She was encouraged to terminate the pregnancy but Destine had another Destiny.

"But by the grace of God she was not still born and did not pass in first 48 hours and twenty years I'm bragging on this girl who is now my hero," Roper said.

In November 2021, I featured Destine in a story of how she was honored as homecoming queen at Maplewood High, three years later she is thriving in an adult day center and brightening the lives of everyone she meets.

"Destin reminds me every day that living in this world that we are living in is not just about me or what I'm going thru, she reminds me to reach out to people to love on people to to compliment people she does that every day."

