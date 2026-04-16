Nicole Miller of Grace House gives essential aid to foster children

LAWRENCE CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Through her nonprofit, Grace House, Nicole Miller is providing safety, support, and essentials for children entering foster care.

The organization has helped more than 500 kids in Lawrence County during moments of crisis. That’s why Nicole Miller is this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Nicole's choice of charity, which is Grace House.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.