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The Kidd family brings life-changing opportunities through free baseball league

This week’s My Hero takes us to Lawrence County, where community service runs in the family. The Kidd family is creating life-changing opportunities for individuals with disabilities through a free baseball league.
The Kidd family brings life-changing opportunities through free baseball league
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week’s My Hero takes us to Lawrence County, where community service runs in the family.

The Kidd family is creating life-changing opportunities for individuals with disabilities through a free baseball league.

But their impact stretches far beyond the diamond. That’s why the Kidd family is this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to the Kidd family's choice of charity, which is Abigail's Plan.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.

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