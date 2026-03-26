The Kidd family brings life-changing opportunities through free baseball league

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week’s My Hero takes us to Lawrence County, where community service runs in the family.

The Kidd family is creating life-changing opportunities for individuals with disabilities through a free baseball league.

But their impact stretches far beyond the diamond. That’s why the Kidd family is this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to the Kidd family's choice of charity, which is Abigail's Plan.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.