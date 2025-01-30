Watch Now
This week's My Hero is an inspiring mom who's hard work shouldn't go unnoticed!

Sometimes, parents feel their hard work goes unnoticed, but what they may not realize is their kids are watching, learning and being inspired by every move they make.
Today, we celebrate an inspiring mom!

Alecia Chantharack has nominated her mother, Holly Cornish, as today's My Hero. Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Holly's choice of charity, which is the "Train 4 Life" program with the Special Olympics of Tennessee.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.

