Vickie Fulmer changes bad days to good days at the Coffee County Senior Citizens Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vickie Fulmer is more than the Director of the Coffee County Senior Citizens Center, she is a friend to everyone who walks in the doors.

She's run the center for 16 years and has sacrificed her time, her money and health to make sure each person feels welcome and that their needs are being met.

Linda Miller nominated Vickie for My Hero and says its the personal care that makes Vickie so special.

"She cooks, does well checks if someone hasn't been to the center in a while or just sits and listens if that's what someone needs," Miller said. "A true every day hero!"

Thanks to our generous sponsor, Bart Durham Injury Law, they will make a $250 donation to the charity of the hero's choice and Vickie has chosen the Coffee County Senior Citizen Center of Tullahoma.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.