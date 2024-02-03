"My Olympics was qualifying for the trials" local woman competes for spot on Olympic team

ORLANDO, Florida (WTVF) — It is a big moment for a local runner. Caroline Cole competes on Saturday in the Olympic Trials marathon vying for a place in Paris.

She qualified for the trial after running a marathon in 2:36:09. In an interview with News Channel 5 ahead of the race she said she is feeling excited, nervous and ready to compete.

"I told someone that my Olympics was qualifying for the trials just because I'm a full-time worker and this is not my full-time job, like a lot of these ladies here today this is their career running and making money from it," Caroline said. "Coming in just knowing that I have a passion for the sport, I'm going all in tomorrow, but I want to compete you know I still want to compete. I know that I got here for a reason".

The race starts at 10:20 Est. The race will be three eight-mile loops. The top three will go to Paris and another person will be on standby if there is an injury.