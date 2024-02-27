Mysterious oily liquid rains down on cars, businesses near construction site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Less than a month ago, we told you about a section of Division Street in the Gulch that caved in.

That prompted a "stop work order" for construction of the high-rise apartment named "Society Nashville."

Monday, neighbors called NewsChannel 5 saying an oily substance was spewing all over buildings and cars in the area. Get a closer look in the player above.

"I honestly thought it was raining and I looked up and said that doesn't make any sense," said Mateo Madlock, who lives in the condo complex nearby.

But one look at the yellow-brownish oily liquid on cars in the area would tell you, it was definitely not rain.

The best neighbors can tell, the oily substance came from the construction site next door run by Yates Construction.

Folks working traffic in the area said it was oil that came spewing from the crane at the construction site and onto nearby cars and restaurants.

This is the same site where just last month, part of Division street caved in, prompting a stop work order. A multi-story apartment building is what's planned for that space in this city on the rise.

Neighbors say this latest issue is just the latest headache.

When we asked supervisors with Yates Construction on site what was going on... they told us "no comment," and a vice president with the company didn't immediately get back to us.