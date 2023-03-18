Napier Elementary students paint mural during spring break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring break can be such an exciting time for families and students. For others, it can be a struggle.

"It's not necessarily a time that families always look forward to. Because they have to plan for that. Like who's going to watch my child. Where is my student going to go?" Napier Elementary principal Whitney Russell said.

This is why she said she made it a priority to stay open during the break and give families the option to keep their children in school

"We wanted to provide this opportunity for students, where they could come to a safe place, have fun, be with their friends, create community, build those relationships and be safe," Russell said.

And thanks to the non-profit, Creative Girls Rock, the learning included painting a mural in their own cafeteria.

An effort that wouldn't have been possible without the help of the community and a grant from the Mayor's office, founder of CGR, Charmin Bates, said.

"The first day is used for sketching. And so the lead artist Elisheba Mrozik projected the artwork onto the wall and then the TSU University cheerleaders helped sketch and outline the letters and the flowers onto the wall," she said.

Bates said Slim and Husky's also donated lunch to fuel the young artists.

And the design was carefully executed, to make sure students didn't miss the message that emphasized Napier's motto: Working together to inspire leaders, learners, and high achievers.

"That is something we want to instill in all students. To remind them that you are a leader, you are a learner, you are a high achiever and you can achieve anything you set your mind to," Bates said.

Affirmations that educators say make a big difference.

"How can you walk into the cafeteria and not be inspired? I mean it's beautiful with all the different colors and the students can say they were a part of this process," Russell said.