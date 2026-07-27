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Nashdogs in Old Hickory catches fire, owner vows to rebuild

Nashdogs suffers extensive damage to kitchen in weekend fire
Nashdogs catches fire, owner vows to rebuild
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OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashdogs, a beloved family-owned business in Old Hickory, suffered extensive damage in a weekend fire.

The founder, Michael Spencer, already knows he wants to rebuild his business.

In posts to social media, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Nashdogs believes it started in the kitchen. The building has now been boarded up and siding from the roof is hanging down. The most severe damage is on the inside, especially back towards the kitchen.

"Everyone at Nash Dogs is devastated. All I know to do is rebuild. Part of that started last night, especially people in the community and I just wanted to say thank you," Spencer said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with expenses like replacing kitchen equipment and supporting team members while they get back on our feet.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com

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