Nashville advocacy groups voice opposition to Oracle plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's new opposition to a massive, $1.2 billion plan to bring Oracle's new hub to Nashville. Some groups think the city is moving too fast with the project.

The Equity Alliance and Stand Up Nashville say city officials are touting the Oracle deal as a huge win, but they question who it’s a win for.

The headquarters would be along the East Bank of the Cumberland River, north of Top Golf. As part of the deal, Oracle is asking Metro Nashville to reimburse them $175 million in infrastructure costs by foregoing paying property taxes for the next 25 years.

The deal also includes eventually bringing 8,500 jobs – the largest deal in Nashville’s history.

The Equity Alliance and Stand Up Nashville question why the city continues to "make deals behind closed doors" without community input. They say city leaders fail to see the real impacts these massive deals have on neighbors, on housing and gentrification, on traffic and infrastructure, and on jobs and economic mobility for the people who already call Nashville home.

The Industrial Development Board, a citizen-run Metro board, is expected to vote on the deal Tuesday.

