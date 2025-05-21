Nashville artists find relief from rising rent costs through the Arcade Arts residency program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second year in a row, Arcade Arts is offering local artists the chance to apply for rent-free studio space in the iconic Nashville Arcade.

It's a great opportunity, especially with commercial rents on the rise.

Right now, the asking rent for shopping center space in Nashville is about $27 a square foot, reflecting a 37% increase from just 5 years ago, according to Cushman and Wakefield's MarketBeat Report from Q1 2025 and Cushman and Wakefield's MarketBeat Report from Q1 2020.

This steep rent increase affects everyone, but it hits professionals like artists particularly hard since they are more often in it for passion than profit.

Twelve artists are finishing up their time in the first-ever Arcade Arts' Artist in Residence program.

The solo artists have been making and showing their work on the second floor inside the newly renovated 125-year-old covered shopping arcade downtown between 4th Avenue North and Rep. John Lewis Way North.

"I work in my spare bedroom, normally, so I'm limited on my scale of the work I can produce, so this has been a game-changer," said Emily Holt, one of the current resident artists.

Without the stress of finding an affordable space to make art and make a living, artists say they've grown significantly during this residency.

"I feel free for the first time as an artist," said XPayne, a visual artist and illustrator. "Being able to separate my practice from how I live my life is invaluable."

By offsetting the steep increase in shopping center rents over the past five years, the executive director says this opportunity gives creatives the opportunity to invest more in their craft.

"It's pretty unheard of, right? Rent free studio space in Nashville for ten months?! I think it can be life-changing," said Mollye Brown, the executive director.

Artists can apply to work in one of 10 roughly 350-square-foot studios for ten months, now through June 1.

"It's been incredible. My work has been getting larger and larger," said Cesar Pita, a ceramist. "My four-foot table, I have at the studio that I teach at, my projects were just bumping into each other. This has been amazing."

In addition to covering the cost of rent, Arcade Arts created a full programming agenda including professional development components, curated art events, workshops and demonstrations, artist talks, monthly Art Crawls, gallery shows of participating artists, and other programming that exposes artists to the arts community and art lovers.

"There's been a longstanding history of art here, and the new owners have been fantastic. Not only have they invested in an incredible renovation of a beloved historic building, they also recognized the tradition of having art in the Arcade and wanted to continue that tradition," Brown said.

Do you know of other programs helping professionals afford workspace in our increasingly expensive city? Email your story ideas to me, Hannah.McDonald@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported by Hannah McDonald and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.