Nashville BCycle updates locations after removal from Metro Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 got an update this week on where and when some new Nashville BCycle stations will start up.

Earlier this month, Nashville BCycle removed e-bikes from 9 stations across the city, including many throughout Nashville's Greenway system.

Metro Parks has said it's working toward a long-term solution to increase bike access throughout Nashville, and it's working to relocate the bike stands to other areas.

Metro Councilman and mayoral candidate Freddie O'Connell said he worries some may confuse e-bikes — which require pedaling power to operate — with electric scooters.

"There's a motor there, but you don't hear it; it doesn't roar to life. If you hit a hilly patch and you want to start pedaling harder, it is a bike —you pedal it. It is not like a motorcycle," O'Connell said.

Nashville BCycle told us today that one of the nine stations removed from parks will be relocated to 6th and Broadway this week, with the concrete pads to five more to be poured by a week from today.

It says it's still in the process of finalizing locations for 3 remaining stations.

Metro Parks told us it is now hopeful that some stations will be relocated back to the parks, but at the moment they don’t have a timeline.

