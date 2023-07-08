Nashville candidate meet and greet ahead of early voting starting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You have a chance Saturday to meet some of the candidates running for office here in Nashville.

They can head to Fannie Mae Dees Park by Vanderbilt University to learn more about the candidates face-to-face.

This meet and greet is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free parking can be found in designated lots around the park.

People can meet the many candidates for Mayor, Vice-Mayor, and Metro Council at Large. This is a Nashville campaign tradition put on by the University, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Hillsboro-West End Neighborhood Association and Belmont-Hillsboro Neighbors. All are invited to come.

Early voting starts in less than a week on Friday and runs through July 29 to pick who will lead Nashville for the next four years. There are 12 early voting locations across Davidson County where you can cast your ballot.

The general election is August 3rd.