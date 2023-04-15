Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival returns continuing the tradition of celebrating Japanese culture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday you can enjoy the beautiful spring weather and celebrate Japanese culture at the Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival at Public Square Park from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This is the 13th year of the festival and it is all free.

It is always scheduled in April, but people may notice the trees around the park are green. That is because the cherry blossoms bloomed early this year at the beginning of March with the warm weather.

However, people will still see lots of pink throughout the festival with traditional Japanese clothes, artwork, and decorations.

There will be Japanese entertainment with music and dancing. People can hear more about the country's history and culture in lectures. Children can participate in art activities like origami or games like yo-yo fishing.

Ginger Byrn, the festival's director, says this is a great opportunity for people to appreciate another country's traditions.

"We hope that people will appreciate both contemporary and traditional Japanese culture and also appreciate the relationship that city of Nashville and state of Tennessee has with Japan," said Byrn. "There's a lot of Japanese-owned businesses in the state. More than 50 thousand Tennesseans are employed by Japanese companies. So we have a good strong relationship with Japan both culturally and economically."

It is going to be busy downtown so remember to plan ahead for transportation and parking. There will be a complimentary shuttle for lots along North Avenue. You can find more information on parkinghere.