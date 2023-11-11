Nashville community members say shootings out of control after second innocent bystander struck this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This year in Nashville there have been a little more than 400 fatal and nonfatal gunshot injury incidents shootings, 83 of them have been fatal, according to Metro Nashville Police data.

This week, the Nashville community lost a Belmont student to a stray bullet.On Friday, a man was struck and hit by one too in North Nashville.

Mikey Corona moved to North Nashville 4 and a half years ago. He says the gun violence plaguing the nation is out of control, and it’s time for the community to stand up against it.

Overnight in his neighborhood, a man in his 50’s was shot, just after 3 am on Friday.

Police say two people were in an argument, and shots were fired. Someone missed the intended target, and the stray bullet hit the bystander sending him to the hospital.

The bystander was shot at 1700 10th Avenue N. They’re the second person this week to be struck by a stray bullet in Nashville.

Over in the Edgehill community, Jillian Ludwigwas shot in the head by a stray bullet while walking in the park in the middle of the afternoon earlier this week. Jillian was killed in that shooting, and the suspect is behind bars.

Corona said her death is a tragedy, and people should be able to walk around outside without fear of being struck by a stray bullet.

Police are still looking for the suspect who shot the 50-year-old man. They've not yet shared the victim's identity.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Jillian's family to help support them.

