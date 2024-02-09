Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture returns to discuss local, national Black History

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday is the 43rd Annual Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture at Tennessee State University's Avon Williams' Campus.

The conference is hosted by the Metro Historical Commission and TSU.

This year there is a big focus on celebrating the anniversaries of major civil rights milestones. For example, this year is the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and the 70th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education ruling – starting the desegregation of schools.

The conference is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is the first in-person conference since the pandemic started. People can still participate virtually though. Tickets can be bought at the door for $35.

This year's theme is "Marching Towards an Inclusive Future: Seismic Shifts in Tennessee Communities."

It will discuss how far the country has come and the work that still needs to be done.

Speakers such as educators and historians will share their research and share history people may not know about, especially the ways Tennessee and Nashville played a roll in the Civil Rights movement, and what Black communities had to go through here in Music City during Urban Renewal.

How Nashville's HBCU's — TSU, Fisk University, and Meharry Medical College — played a role in the Civil Rights movement will also be highlighted.

Linda Wynn, Assistant Director for State Programs with the Tennessee Historical Commission and Co-Founder of the conference, said it is vital for people to know the Black history directly around them.

"This is the place that you reside. It is the place where history has an impact on you. He who does not know the past is doomed to repeat it. Therefore it's important that we know our local stories," said Wynn.

Wynn said Black history is American history.

"The period that we're in right now with the banning of the books, some places not wanting to teach African American history, I hope this would give you an idea about what you, if not your students, would be missing in the present and in the future," said Wynn.