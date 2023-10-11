Nashville couple born in Israel raising funds for to support the Israeli people displaced by HAMAS attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The State Department confirms dozens of Americans are among the dead in the savage terror attacks in Israel.

The war has claimed more than 22-hundred lives on both sides so far and catapulted to the top concern of the U-S and other Israeli allies.

Israel's military says it killed dozens of Hamas militants who were in hiding.

Nearby, Israeli security forces say terrorists took brutality to a new level, decapitating children including babies.

Many of the victims of the terrorist attack in Israel lived near the Gaza Strip.

Right now, those who survived need all the help they can get.

Nechama and Chaim, a Nashville couple, are trying to help by raising funds. At times it's unbearable for them to watch the news.

"This is the most terrible thing that can happen in this world. There is no room for terror. Chaim and I were raised our entire life in Israel," Nechama explained.

They get updates occasionally from some of their family members.

"We're able to touch base regularly with my parents. They give us updates and Nechama's parents as well," Chaim said.

The couple was in Israel just 5 days before war broke out. They were celebrating a wedding with family.

Now, at least 17 of those loved ones are on the front lines fighting for their country.

"We just saw someone in Israel that was killed. Who would’ve imagined this would happen?" Nechama said.

The two wanted to do something, so they launched a GoFundMe to provide essentials such as food, safe temporary housing, clothing and more, specifically to support the people of the people of the Israeli villages who barely made it out alive, near the Gaza border.

"These are beautiful communities with vibrant social activities on a regular basis. These terrorists went door to door killing indiscriminately children and women, also kidnapping many. These communities have been completely destroyed," Chaim said.

Thousands of dollars have been raised. The couple says the funds are going directly into the bank accounts of families and refugees thanks to a little help from the people on the ground.

"We've been able to work with them to verify the accounts were transferring funds to. To really make sure that money being collected here and donated by the supporters makes it immediately to hands of those in need," Chaim said.

This couple knows by the generosity of the donors there’s no doubt that Nashville Stands With Israel.

"We really want people to know that the support here in Nashville and United States is broad. People stand behind Israel and stand behind the cause of rooting out evil," Chaim said.

In a few days, they've been able to raised over $20,000. If you would like to give, clickhere.

