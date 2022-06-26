NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters fought flames at the Arbors of Brentwood early Sunday morning.

Nashville Fire Department received the call around 3:50 a.m. before responding to the scene.

NFD said that crews were able to quickly put out the fire at the complex. Officials report that four units were displaced following the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping victims of this fire as well as victims of Wednesday's Foxcroft Apartment fire and Saturday's British Woods Apartment fire at a shelter in Crievewood Baptist Church.

Nashville Red Cross volunteers are helping families displaced by fires at Foxcroft Apartments, British Woods & Arbors of Brentwood. A shelter is open at Crievewood Baptist Church with meals & snacks. Families are meeting with Red Cross caseworkers to start the recovery process. pic.twitter.com/KJatkuzYQ8 — American Red Cross of Tennessee (@RedCrossTN) June 26, 2022

No information about the cause of the fire is available at this time, as it is still being investigated.