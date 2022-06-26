Watch Now
Nashville Fire Department fights 2-alarm apartment fire at Arbors of Brentwood

Nashville fire department
Bob Stinnett, NewsChannel 5
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 26, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Firefighters fought flames at the Arbors of Brentwood early Sunday morning.

Nashville Fire Department received the call around 3:50 a.m. before responding to the scene.

NFD said that crews were able to quickly put out the fire at the complex. Officials report that four units were displaced following the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping victims of this fire as well as victims of Wednesday's Foxcroft Apartment fire and Saturday's British Woods Apartment fire at a shelter in Crievewood Baptist Church.

No information about the cause of the fire is available at this time, as it is still being investigated.

