Nashville firefighter rescues kitten trapped in storm drain

It was a typical Saturday at a fitness class when all of a sudden, there was a commotion outside. Turns out, the commotion was a kitten trapped beneath a grate in the city's storm drain.
Posted at 5:30 PM, May 31, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a typical Saturday at a fitness class when all of a sudden, there was a commotion outside.

Turns out, the commotion was a kitten trapped beneath a grate in the city's storm drain.

A passing jogger called it in, and the Nashville Fire Department showed up to try to untrap the frightened kitten. As you can imagine, that was no easy task.

But eventually, the fire crews got him with the help of Jack Lutynski and his co-workers.

But the story doesn't end there -- the passing jogger adopted the kitten and gave it a name: Jack, after the firefighter who rescued him.

"That's awesome that little Jack is out there and running around and in a safe home," Lutynski said.

Lutynski is a recruit to the Nashville Fire Department who just graduated from the academy in January.

