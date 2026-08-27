Nashville man cuts down state trees, faces prison time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Grand Jury indicted a Nashville man last month for illegally cutting down dozens of state trees in Grundy County.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said Charles Trost from Nashville is facing prison time and a $25,000 fine for cutting down trees within Savage Gulf State Park.

Trost is a former state commissioner, running the Department of Revenue in 2010. The Business Journal also states he is a former Belmont Law Professor.

While the move was meant to improve the view of his private home near Beersheba Springs, the trees stood on state-owned property, which the TDEC said makes it illegal and carries consequences.

In a statement, Trost's lawyer Jay Steed said, "Charlie Trost is a giving and ethical community leader who, during over 60 years as an attorney, has provided incredible talent and time to our state, particularly in Grundy County, a beloved place to him. While it is necessary to respond to the State’s press release, Mr. Trost looks forward to presenting the facts of this misunderstanding in the courts, as we have full confidence in our justice system."

Trost surrendered to authorities and posted a $10,000 bond after a bench warrant was issued.

Trost could face 8 to 30 years in prison. He has yet to be convicted.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.