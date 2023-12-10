22 structures collapsed in Davidson County due to the storm, crews work to restore power

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell and Nashville's Office of Emergency Management provided an update on the response to the deadly tornado that struck parts of Davidson County.

Three people were killed in Nashville due to the tornado outbreak.

Mayor O'Connell thanked first responders and volunteers for their selfless service during and after the storm as people work to take care of those in need.

They've been working closely with Nashville Electric as they work to restore power to more than 26,000 people. He added 22 structures have collapsed due to the storm.

They don't have an estimated restoration time for the outages. However, in the Hendersonville area, it's expected it could take a prolonged time, meaning days rather than hours to get power.

Residents are urged to report any hazardous conditions they see to local authorities.

We know these tornadoes are heartbreaking. Here's how you can help The loss created by these storms is heartbreaking. Our NewsChannel 5 team wants to help, and we know that you do too. That is why we are partnering with United Way and Community Foundation to raise money for tornado victims. Through the emergency response fund, you can designate whether you want your money to go to Davidson County or the surrounding counties. Everything you give will go to help victims of the storm. NewsChannel 5 is also providing $5,000 in matching money to get donations started in both funds. Donations can be made here