Nashville mayor's office announced thousands of LED streetlights installed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Mayor's office said Thursday it's already installed more than 6,000 new energy-efficient LED streetlights across town.

I wanted to check back in with neighbors in one of the parts of town where streetlights are reported broken most often — near Dudley Park — to see if they've shown up there.

When we got there, we found Woodrow Williams.

We first talked with Woodrow and his friend Maurice last July, after the LED plan was first announced.

Fast forward nine months and interactive maps from the Nashville Mayor's Office show workers have indeed installed thousands of LED streetlights in East Nashville, Inglewood and Madison, but not in Woodrow's neighborhood.

"Hopefully we'll get some lights one day over here," Woodrow said.

The Mayor's office says they'll install the rest of the lights over the next several years, with Woodrow hopeful for a brighter future.