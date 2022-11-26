Nashville mother asking for answers after teen son is shot, killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville family is mourning after a loved one was shot and killed just feet away from his home.

Nineteen-year-old Antonio Rudolfo died in the parking lot of an East Nashville church. Antonio had just turned 19 years old in earlier November.

"He was my everything. He was my breath and the air that I breathe. I feel like my heart is being ripped out of my chest. I'm trying to be okay, but I can’t," Antionio's mom, Rogelia Rudolfo, said.

Rogelia Rudolfo is struggling to cope after her firstborn was taken away at the hands of gun violence.

A lot of people knew Antonio as Tony. He was shot and killed in the back parking lot of New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church on Gatewood Avenue on Friday afternoon.

"I had talked to him at 4:01p.m and he said he was coming home. 4:15 p.m. was when it happened,” Rogelia explained.

According to Metro Police, Antonio was across the street from his house, parked in the back parking lot of the church, when a second vehicle showed up next to him. Police said a male passenger got out to speak to Rudolfo for several minutes.

They said that eventually things got heated. They said an altercation happened between the two, and shots were fired, leaving Antonio dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the case. Rogelia prays they will be caught.

"If anybody knows who they are or where they’re at, please tell me," Rogelia pleaded.

Rogelia is choosing to remember her son as the funny, outspoken, silly, good-hearted person she knew him to be. She said he would do anything for anybody.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

His family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.