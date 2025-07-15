Nashville motorcyclist fighting for his life after hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 26-year-old Nashville man is fighting for his life after being hit on his motorcycle and left for dead in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on July 10 around 11 p.m. at Haywood Lane and Faulkner Drive.

Kameron Pruitt was on his way home from work when a black sedan struck him as he was getting ready to turn left onto Faulkner Drive, according to Metro Police. The impact was so strong that the car’s rear passenger door panel was left at the scene.

“He had a massive brain bleed. Broken neck and broken back. Both arms are broken. Legs broken. Mangled, numerous broken bones, and he still is holding on to life,” Ronald Pruitt, Kameron’s father, said.

Ronald said his son is a fighter, but the injuries from the motorcycle crash have left him in critical condition, requiring dozens of surgeries, with more scheduled.

What makes the situation even more difficult for the family is that the driver who hit Kameron never stopped to help.

“Never slowed down. Never stopped and left him like a piece of trash. The condition he’s in. I don’t know how anybody could even do that. That’s inhumane,” Ronald said.

According to Metro police, they are searching for a black sedan involved in the crash.

Ronald expressed gratitude to the person who called emergency services. “Very thankful for whoever called 911 that time of night to see it and to step in and be something for him. Means everything.”

The father remains by his son’s hospital bedside, hoping for recovery, especially for the sake of Kameron’s young son, who is waiting for him at home.

“Not knowing what the outcome of this is going to be is excruciating. I just want my son to survive,” Ronald said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

A GoFundMe to help with Kameron’s medical bills has been created.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.