Watch
News

Actions

Nashville music venues join growing list of businesses requiring COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

items.[0].videoTitle
So far, nearly a dozen venues will start making guests prove their vaccinated or show they’re negative for COVID-19.
AM AARON MUSIC VENUES VAX REQUIREMENTS VO_frame_689.jpeg
Posted at 11:04 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:04:03-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several Nashville music venues are changing their COVID-19 protocols due to the rise of the delta variant. So far, nearly a dozen venues will start making guests prove they're vaccinated or show they’re negative for COVID-19.

With the concern of the delta variant spread, business owners say they want to protect their guests, staff and their families from the virus.

According to the website Do615, several music venues have already announced they will be making a requirement or already have done so.

Nearly a dozen music venues in Music City have adopted this new policy.

Guests will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the event for admission. Some places require the negative test within 72 hours of admission.

According to the Music Venue Alliance of Nashville, these venues have new COVID policies:

  • The 5 Spot
  • 3rd and Lindsley
  • The Basement
  • The Basement East
  • The Eastroom
  • The End
  • Exit/In
  • Mercy Lounge
  • Cannery Ballroom
  • The High Watt

A lot of these places will make their staff wear masks and are strongly recommending guests do too.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap