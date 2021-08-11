Nashville music venues join growing list of businesses requiring COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several Nashville music venues are changing their COVID-19 protocols due to the rise of the delta variant. So far, nearly a dozen venues will start making guests prove they're vaccinated or show they’re negative for COVID-19.

With the concern of the delta variant spread, business owners say they want to protect their guests, staff and their families from the virus.

According to the website Do615, several music venues have already announced they will be making a requirement or already have done so.

Nearly a dozen music venues in Music City have adopted this new policy.

Guests will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the event for admission. Some places require the negative test within 72 hours of admission.

According to the Music Venue Alliance of Nashville, these venues have new COVID policies:

The 5 Spot

3rd and Lindsley

The Basement

The Basement East

The Eastroom

The End

Exit/In

Mercy Lounge

Cannery Ballroom

The High Watt

A lot of these places will make their staff wear masks and are strongly recommending guests do too.