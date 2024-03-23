Nashville Nightlife: How safe are you? Bar owners, employees talk security training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How safe are you on Broadway and at other Nashville hot spots?

It's a question brought to the forefront after recent tragedies in our city.

The family of Austin Turner, a young man who died after a fight with a security guard at Tin Roof on Demonbreun Street, is now pushing for expanded security at bars.

The family of Riley Strain is now mourning their son after his body was found, following a night out where the 22-year-old Mizzou student was roaming the streets appearing intoxicated and alone.

Dallas' Law, put in place in 2023 and named for another young man who died after a fight with a bouncer in 2021, requires that all bars serving alcohol must have security guards take de-escalation training.

Austin Turner's family say they want Dallas' Law to go further by adding more surveillance cameras, more training, and more collaboration with police.

However, opinions on mixed on whether that legislation is enough.

Emily Ann Jones, the bar owner at Robert's Western World, says the training is working — in fact, they fund it for their employees — but notes there also has to be a level of individual responsibility.

"If somebody looks like they've had too much, we ask questions, we ask if they have friends here, we ask if they've got a safe ride home," she said.

"We can train, we can prepare, we can have a plan, we can have a backup plan, after that there's gotta be a level of accountability."

Others, like security guard Josh Phillips, say not enough is being done.

"My issue with the state of Tennessee training is anyone can go online, apply, and get their guard card in a matter of 4 hours," he explained.

He says he worked the night Riley was missing and believes the outcome would have been different if Riley was at a different bar.

"If [someone is] over-served, you safely make sure they have a way home. It's not okay to kick someone to the curb, to the elements, that should never happen."

He argues training needs to be more extensive and more hands-on to properly prepare guards.

A Broadway Entertainment Association spokesperson who works closely with the city says they are talking with the mayor about increasing police presence and adding other safety measures on Broadway.