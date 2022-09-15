Nashville nonprofit kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month by unveiling new 'We All Belong' mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on September 15. To celebrate, Conexión Américas is kicking off the month by unveiling a new mural to symbolize “We All Belong."

This month is a time to recognize the history, cultures, and contributions of Americans whose ancestry can be traced back to dozens of countries in Latin America.

Conexión Américas turned to the Latinx community to come up with the design of the mural. The Nashville nonprofit received about 60 responses after asking community members what about their heritage and culture they want to celebrate.

The artist behind the "We All Belong" mural is Rubén Torres. The mural is on the north wall of Casa Azafrán, facing downtown.

In the eyes of Conexión Américas’ Co-Executive Director Martha Silva, the mural represents the melting pot of this country while also highlighting the fact we all have a lot in common.

She added that we’re all humans, and we’re all beautiful in our own skin and in our own way.

Silva said many people in the Hispanic community want to contribute their talents here in America, but at the same time not lose their identity. She thinks unveiling this mural is a great way to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and Conexión Américas 20th Anniversary

"This is a moment where we can all stop and recognize that we are coming from so many different places. We are bringing all those flavors, culture, music, and traditions to be part of the fabric of what it is Nashville, what is this country,” Silva explained.

The ceremonial unveiling of the mural happens Thursday at 6 p.m. on the campus of Conexión Américas. The Hispanic Heritage Awards Ceremony will follow right after.

They will honor community members who won the Orgullo Hispano award. An award is given to Hispanic community members for bringing awareness to current events and issues that affect their communities and Hispanic youth.

NewsChannel 5’s Araceli Crescencio is one of the winners of the Orgullo Hispano award.

In addition to the award ceremony, on Thursday, September 15, Conexión Américas will also honor a longtime volunteer and four high school student finalists of the annual young Hispanic writers essay contest.

Since it’s the nonprofit’s 20th anniversary, this year’s essay theme was “Mi Presente, Mi Futuro, Mi Generación.” Hispanic students described how their experience in the United States has defined their identity and what their dreams are for the next twenty years.

Co-Executive Director Tara Lentz said the goal of all of the planned events during Hispanic Heritage Month is to remind everyone they belong here in Nashville and are welcomed at Conexión Américas.

“Whether that's our English classes, our family engagement programming, our small business development workshops. We all have a place here and whether we were born in Latin America ourselves, whether we are Hispanic ourselves there are ways that we can all help each other belong,” Lentz said.

Conexión Américas has several more events planned for Hispanic Heritage Month, like a festival at the Nashville Zoo and a Latin Party at the Nashville Farmers Market.

You can find more information about those events and learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month, here.